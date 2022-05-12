Hobo Songs and French Bourees

Thinking about Utah Phillips on his birthday, luxuriating in all manner of European dance music, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday May 15th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Anonymous Coffeehouse at the Lebanon First Congregational Church on the Green in Lebanon, NH presents Footworks, Dan and the Dinosaurs, and Quentin Callewaert and his band on Friday May 20th. Music starts at 7:30 p.m., and for more info visit us at anoncoffee.org

The band Mr. Sun featuring Darol Anger will be performing at the Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs on Thursday May 19th.

There be Bluegrass & BBQ with the band Hot Pickin’ Party at Shelburne Vineyard on Friday May 20th from 6 to 9 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary singer/songwriter extraordinaire Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White on Friday, May 20 at 7:30 pm at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit nextstagearts.org.

The next Montpelier contradance featuring Luke Donforth calling and with music by Dave Langford and Colin McCaffrey will be held at the Capital City Grange on Saturday May 21st.

The Meeting House on the Green in E. Fairfield presents Atlantic Crossing

on Saturday May 21st at 5 p.m.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!