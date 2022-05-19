Lots Of Happy Birthdays !

Taj Mahal turns 80, Bob Dylan celebrates his 81st, and there's even more !

This program will air on Sunday, May 22nd from 7- 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Avett Brothers will be playing on the midway lawn of the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction at 7 pm on Sunday May 29th.

Anais Mitchell will be performing at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday May 27th at 8:00 p.m.

Brandon Music presents Deb Brisson and The Hay Burners on Saturday May 28th.

The 20th Farewell Reunion featuring Corner House, Oliver Scanlon and Pete Sutherland, and also the Young Tradition Vermont Youth Commission is scheduled for Friday May 27th at Grace Church in Sheldon, Vermont. Music begins at 7 p.m.

The Vermont band Blues for Breakfast will be playing at Moog's Place in Johnson on Friday May 27th and at Happy Pike in Chazy, NY on Sunday May 29th.

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, NY presents Boston bluegrass band Corner House on Saturday May 28th.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!