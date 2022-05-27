Sad and Sweet Memories

Songs of remembrance for Memorial Day weekend, honky tonkin', and much more...

This program will air on Sunday May 29th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House at Burnham Hall in Lincoln presents The Will Patton Ensemble on Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 pm, featuring Will Patton on mandolin, David Gusakov on fiddle, Dono Schabner on guitar, and Clyde Stats on bass.

On Saturday June 4th, Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph is proud to welcome singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton.

There will be a contradance at the Montpelier City Grange on Saturday June 4th. Music by Atlantic Crossing and calling by David Eisenstadter.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

