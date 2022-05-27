© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

All The Traditions

Sad and Sweet Memories

Published May 27, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
june 2.jpg
English folk diva June Tabor

Songs of remembrance for Memorial Day weekend, honky tonkin', and much more...

This program will air on Sunday May 29th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Ripton Community Coffee House at Burnham Hall in Lincoln presents The Will Patton Ensemble on Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 pm, featuring Will Patton on mandolin, David Gusakov on fiddle, Dono Schabner on guitar, and Clyde Stats on bass.

On Saturday June 4th, Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph is proud to welcome singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton.

There will be a contradance at the Montpelier City Grange on Saturday June 4th. Music by Atlantic Crossing and calling by David Eisenstadter.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

Robert Resnik
Robert Resnik has been the host of All the Traditions, VPR;s folk and world music show, since 1996. He is the winner of the 2019 Herb Lockwood Prize In the Arts, an honor that"aims to reward the pinnacle of arts leadership in a state blessed with creative energy disproportionate to its population." He is the first Lockwood Prize recipient chosen for his contribution to music and musicians in Vermont.=.
