Happy Father's Day !

Father's Day 2022, Paul McCartney's big birthday, and much much more !

This program will air on Sunday June 19th from 7- 10 p.m

This week's calendar announcements:

The Blueberry Hill Inn in Goshen presents Pizza By the Pond with Bread and Bones on Friday June 24th. Music begins at 5 p.m.

Cabot Arts Summer Music Series presents the Boston-based Celtic quintet Scottish Fish on Tuesday, June 21st at 6 p.m. For more information, visit: www.cabotarts.org

The Meeting House on the Green Summer Concert Series in E. Fairfield presents Young Tradition fiddlers Hilary Menegaz Weitzner, Fern Tamagini-O'Donnell, and the 2021 Junior US National Fiddle Champion, Owen Kennedy on Saturday June 25th at 5p.m. in an outdoor concert, weather permitting.

The 42nd Annual Old Songs Festival of Traditional Music and Dance held from June 24th -26th at the Altamont Fairground in Altamont, NY. Featured performers include John McCutcheon, John Doyle & Mick McAuley, Beppe Gambetta, Roy Bookbinder, Reggie Harris, Scott Ainslie, Sally Rogers, Howie Bursen, John Roberts, Stefan Amidon, George Wilson, & many many more.

The Godnick Adult Center in Rutland, the Wild Woods Song Circle, and three local bands will celebrate the Rutland version of Make Music Day on Tuesday, June 21st, from 12:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Pavilion and lawn behind the Godnick Center, weather permitting. The event is free and open to all.

Rick Norcross will perform a free solo show at The Den at Harry’s Hardware in Cabot on Saturday evening, June 25th, from 6 to 8 pm.

Please note: We recommend checking on all live events before planning to attend - because of COVID concerns, many shows change from being in person to being only available online at the last minute!

