VPR Classical Revives its Student Composer Showcase with Grace Carlomagno's "Traffic Lights"

VPR Classical is reviving its Student Composer Showcase, presented in collaboration with the MUSIC Comp project and Lake Champlain Access Television. Each month we’ll highlight student composers from around the state, bringing you performances of their original compositions.

The Music Composition Mentoring Program (Music-COMP) is a Vermont non-profit started in 1995 that teaches students in grades 3-12 how to compose original music. Students are paired with professional composers as mentors, and over 50 works are premiered each year with professional musicians.

This month, we feature a work written in 2017 by then-sophomore at Montpelier High School, Grace Carlomagno. Here she speaks about why she writes music, and introduces her piece titled, “Traffic Lights.”

Letitia Quante & Jane Kittredge, violins

Elizabeth Reid, viola

Michael Close, cello

Opus 32 presented by Music COMP

May 15, 2017

Elley Long Music Center at St. Michael's College

Next week the Music Comp project will present its first showcase in two years, Opus 36, with a performance featuring 25 young composers from around the state. Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30pm at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Burlington. The concert is free and open to the public. Learn more at music-comp.org.

