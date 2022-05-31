Student Composer Showcase: Cole Alexander

May’s Student Composer Showcase features a work by Lake Region Union High School Senior (and soon-to-be graduate) Cole Alexander. Cole’s work, “A Troublesome Saltation” was performed at Music-COMP's recent Opus 36 performance, a welcome return to live performance, after a two-year hiatus.

After working in isolation for so long, Cole says he enjoyed getting back to interacting with his fellow student composers, as well as the performers.

“…interacting with the people who are performing your piece brings a different life to it, they’re bringing their own human emotions to it.”

As a senior, Cole was thrilled to be able to have one last chance to participate in Music COMP’s mentoring program. Cole’s other interests include track and field and being outside. In addition to composing, he sings, and plays the piano, guitar, and saxophone.

“A Troublesome Saltation"

Performed at Music COMP's Opus 36 Concert

April 26, 2022, St. Paul's Cathedral, Burlington

Jane Kittredge, violin; Alison Cerruti, piano

The Music Composition Mentoring Program (Music-COMP) is a Vermont non-profit started in 1995 that teaches students in grades 3-12 how to compose original music. Students are paired with professional composers as mentors, and over 50 works are premiered each year with professional musicians.

Production support for the Student Composer Showcase is provided by Lake Champlain Access Television,a community media center serving eight towns in Chittenden, Franklin, and Grand Isle Counties, providing a free forum for expression, and a link to local government and training. More at lcatv.org