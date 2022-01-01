Join Mister Chris for an adventure full of music, friends, learning, exploration, and fun!
The joyful kids music series from Vermont PBS, encourages learning, exploration, and fun for the entire family! When the work on the farm is done, now it’s time to have some fun! Mister Chris has finished his farm chores, and now he’s ready for an adventure full of music and friends. You’ll meet lots of interesting friends along the way, and even attend a barn concert. Filmed in Vermont.
About the show
Musician and early childhood educator Chris Dorman stars as Mister Chris, a delightful farmer and performer who makes wishes and leads children on adventures to learn more about how wishes might come true. Along the way, he meets up with friends and finds clues that help him to explore the topic at hand. Each episode is imbued with music and movement, with a strong focus on social and emotional development.
Mister Chris and Friends emphasizes children's experience, expression, and management of emotions and the ability to establish positive and rewarding relationships with others. Mister Chris and Friends invites young children to play, explore, and learn. Multiple Emmy nominated, and 2020 winner.
Mister Chris on PBS Learning Media
Play, learn and grow! Enjoy using these suggested activities and support materials from Vermont PBS Learning Media based on Mister Chris and Friends. Vermont PBS offers curated FREE, standards-aligned videos, interactives, lesson plans, and more for educators like you.
Press
