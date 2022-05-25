Philharmonic Favorites

New York Philharmonic

Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, first movement

Paloma Dineli-Chesky: Rising

Stucky: Elegy

Bernstein: Candide Overture

Copland: The Promise of Living, from The Tender Land (Westminster Symphonic Choir)

Copland: Rodeo Hoe-down

Mark Scocca-Ho: Ociantrose

Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries

Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, An die Freude (Westminster Symphonic Choir)

Holst: The Planets (Zubin Mehta, conductor)

Listen Thursday May 26 at 8 p.m.