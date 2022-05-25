Philharmonic Favorites
Listen Thursday May 26 at 8 p.m.
New York Philharmonic
Jaap van Zweden, conductor
Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, first movement
Paloma Dineli-Chesky: Rising
Stucky: Elegy
Bernstein: Candide Overture
Copland: The Promise of Living, from The Tender Land (Westminster Symphonic Choir)
Copland: Rodeo Hoe-down
Mark Scocca-Ho: Ociantrose
Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, An die Freude (Westminster Symphonic Choir)
Holst: The Planets (Zubin Mehta, conductor)
