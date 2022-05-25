© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Jaap van Zweden, Music Director of the New York Philharmonic conducting musicians.
New York Philharmonic

Philharmonic Favorites

Published May 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT

Listen Thursday May 26 at 8 p.m.

New York Philharmonic
Jaap van Zweden, conductor

Beethoven: Symphony No. 5, first movement
Paloma Dineli-Chesky: Rising
Stucky: Elegy
Bernstein: Candide Overture
Copland: The Promise of Living, from The Tender Land (Westminster Symphonic Choir)
Copland: Rodeo Hoe-down
Mark Scocca-Ho: Ociantrose
Wagner: Ride of the Valkyries
Beethoven: Symphony No. 9, An die Freude (Westminster Symphonic Choir)
Holst: The Planets (Zubin Mehta, conductor)

Walter Parker
Senior Classical Music Host and Producer
