Vermont Edition
Tuesday-Friday, 12 p.m.; Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Latest Episodes
This hour, host Connor Cyrus talks with state Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about the COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest Vermonters and other virus news.
Co-host Connor Cyrus talks with Reggie Condra, host of the podcast “Brown ‘n Out,” about what Pride Month and Juneteenth mean to him.
Co-host Mikaela Lefrak talks with VPR's Myra Flynn and storyteller Ferene Paris Meyer about Juneteenth and what it means to them.
This hour, host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with state Sen. Joe Benning and Gregory Thayer.
This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will talk to local bike and tourism experts about Vermont's growing trail networks and other cycling trends.
Vermont Edition hosts Connor Cyrus and Mikaela Lefrak reflect on answers from four recent primary debates with the Republican and Democrat candidates for Vermont's U.S. House and U.S. Senate seats.
The Montpelier-based writer and publisher joins Vermont Edition to discuss her new ABC book, which comes with tips for reducing carbon emissions.
Host Mikaela Lefrak talks with a Vermonter who found a threatened orchid species in Chittenden County, and a state botanist about the flower's significance.
This hour, Vermont Edition co-host Mikaela Lefrak and Seven Days staff writer Chelsea Edgar moderate a debate between the Democratic candidates for the U.S. House.
This hour, Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the three Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate.