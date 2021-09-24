© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

A Window Into Drag And Burlesque In Vermont

Published September 24, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT
Sharonna Henderson performs under the stage name Golden Mystique. She recently performed in Norwich as part of an all Black burlesque show called "Life in Sepia."

Live call-in discussion: Over the past few months some of us started going back to seeing live entertainment after COVID-19 shut down most live events for more than a year. But now that it’s back, the scene looks a little different.

This hour, we explore two different types of late night entertainment and art: drag and burlesque. First we hear from Burlington-based drag queen Justin Marsh, who goes by Emoji Nightmare. Then we make our way into world of burlesque with performers from Burlington and the Upper Valley.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at noon.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Lydia Brown
Lydia worked for Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS from 2019 until 2022.
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
