A Window Into Drag And Burlesque In Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Over the past few months some of us started going back to seeing live entertainment after COVID-19 shut down most live events for more than a year. But now that it’s back, the scene looks a little different.

This hour, we explore two different types of late night entertainment and art: drag and burlesque. First we hear from Burlington-based drag queen Justin Marsh, who goes by Emoji Nightmare. Then we make our way into world of burlesque with performers from Burlington and the Upper Valley.

Broadcast live on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at noon.

