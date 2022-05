Rep. Peter Welch has served as Vermont’s sole representative in the U.S. House since 2007. Now, with Sen. Patrick Leahy stepping down, Welch has his eyes set on the Senate. Welch joined Vermont Edition to share what he wants to accomplish in the Senate, and why he thinks he’s the best fit for the job.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.