© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Why State Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale wants to represent Vermont in the US House

Published February 17, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST
A photo of Kesha Ram Hinsdale in a purple scarf and patterned jacket outside in the snow.
Courtesy
/
State Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in January.

When Kesha Ram Hinsdale began her first term in the Vermont legislature in 2009, she was the youngest state lawmaker in the country. Now she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. If elected in November, she would become the first woman and first person of color to represent Vermont on Capitol Hill. Ram Hinsdale joined Vermont Edition to share what she wants to accomplish in Washington, and why she thinks she’s the most qualified person for the job.

During her conversation with Mikaela Lefrak, Ram Hinsdale discussed her legislative experience representing the Chittenden District in the Vermont House and Senate. She would also be a committed advocate for Vermont's more rural communities if elected to Congress, she said.

"I have also been a champion for getting infrastructure dollars, investment into our more economically distressed, rural communities so that they can have meaningful access to broadband and transportation," she said.

Ram Hinsdale said that her number one focus on Capitol Hill would be addressing climate change. When asked whether she would support a carbon tax, she said other policies like regional emission caps might be more effective.

"The jury is still out on the best solution that would have the greatest impact to reduce fossil fuel emissions, keep fossil fuels in the ground, and make sure we are truly tackling climate change," she said, noting that she has supported carbon tax legislation in Vermont in the past.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Government & PoliticsKesha Ram HinsdalePeter WelchPatrick LeahyBecca BalintMolly GrayElection 2022Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith