Why Lt. Gov. Molly Gray wants to be Vermont's next representative to Congress

Molly Gray, who is currently serving her first term as Vermont's lieutenant governor, announced her bid for Vermont's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in December. The incumbent, Rep. Peter Welch, is running for the U.S. Senate in the wake of Sen. Patrick Leahy's retirement announcement.

Gray joined Vermont Edition to talk about why she believes she's the best fit for the job. She discussed the importance of solving the state's interwoven workforce, child care and housing crises.

"I think what I bring to the table is really the experience of a generation that right now is really struggling to make it work in Vermont," she said. "We know that we had 28,000 people leave the workforce during this pandemic."

She also said she would advocate for paid family and medical leave if elected to Congress. "Fighting for the needs of working women in Vermont is really important," she said.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 9, 2021 at noon.

