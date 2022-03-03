© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Breakthroughs and bugs: Inside Vermont's tech sector

Published March 3, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
This hour, Vermont Edition explores the state's robust technology sector.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont’s technology sector is robust, and many leaders in the field say it is getting easier to find local talent and convince out-of-state workers to move to Vermont. A new venture capital fund plans to invest in Vermont startups, while places like Hula and the Vermont Startup Collective provide physical and virtual spaces for innovators to meet.

But it's not all smooth sailing. Founders and chief technology officers at some of Vermont’s tech companies say they are facing some of the same challenges as other industries, like the housing shortage and supply chain problems.

This hour, Vermont Edition looks at Vermont’s burgeoning tech industry, some of its recent developments and its challenges.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, March 3; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer