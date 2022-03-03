Breakthroughs and bugs: Inside Vermont's tech sector

Live call-in discussion: Vermont’s technology sector is robust, and many leaders in the field say it is getting easier to find local talent and convince out-of-state workers to move to Vermont. A new venture capital fund plans to invest in Vermont startups, while places like Hula and the Vermont Startup Collective provide physical and virtual spaces for innovators to meet.

But it's not all smooth sailing. Founders and chief technology officers at some of Vermont’s tech companies say they are facing some of the same challenges as other industries, like the housing shortage and supply chain problems.

This hour, Vermont Edition looks at Vermont’s burgeoning tech industry, some of its recent developments and its challenges.

Our guests are:



Lisa Groeneveld, co-owner and co-founder of OnLogic

co-owner and co-founder of OnLogic Michael Harrington, Vermont Labor Commissioner

Vermont Labor Commissioner Sam Roach-Gerber , vice president, Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies

, vice president, Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies Aaron Stein, chief technology officer, Resonant Link

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, March 3; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.