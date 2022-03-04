© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

What the Vermont State Colleges unification means for students

Published March 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
This hour, how the unification of the Vermont State Colleges System will effect students and individual schools, like Vermont Technical College.

Live call-in discussion: Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System agreed last year to unify the campuses of Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College and Castleton University. College leaders have said the merger, which goes into effect in July 2023, will help the smaller campuses stay open. This hour, host Connor Cyrus will explore what the merger means for students and the future success of the system.

Our guest is:

  • Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System
  • Janet Bennion, chair of the Faculty Assembly at Northern Vermont University
  • Preston Garcia, chair of Faculty Assembly at Castleton University

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, March 4

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer