What the Vermont State Colleges unification means for students

Live call-in discussion: Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System agreed last year to unify the campuses of Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College and Castleton University. College leaders have said the merger, which goes into effect in July 2023, will help the smaller campuses stay open. This hour, host Connor Cyrus will explore what the merger means for students and the future success of the system.

Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System

Janet Bennion, chair of the Faculty Assembly at Northern Vermont University

Preston Garcia, chair of Faculty Assembly at Castleton University

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, March 4

