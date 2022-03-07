© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

COVID-19 enters year three. How has it changed you?

Published March 11, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST
Going out after COVID-19
Maria Stavreva/Getty Images
This hour, we ask listeners to tell us how two years of COVID-19 has changed them.

March marks year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many Vermonters are feeling relief that lockdowns and many of the precautionary measures have ended. We're transitioning out of the emergency and into a world of vaccines, boosters and living with the virus. As we mark this milestone, Vermont Edition asks, How has the pandemic changed you?

This hour, we ask you to reflect on how the coronavirus has affected your job, your living situation, or your outlook on life. Are there any lessons you are taking from the pandemic? How are you showing gratitude to the people who helped you through this time, like a doctor, or nurse, or a loved one?

Our guests are:

  • Hannah Pick, Putney Food Shelf executive director
  • Robert Dugreneir, president of the nonprofit West River Community Project at the West Townsend Country Store
  • Interviews with several students at South Hero's Folsom Education and Community Center
  • Jane Berry, a Fairfield foster grandmother who volunteered as a foster grandparent during the pandemic
  • Aaron Martin, chef/owner of Plate and Umami in Stowe
  • Eric Mallette, executive director of Rutland's Paramount Theatre (note, the Paramount Theater is a VPR underwriter)
  • Plus, we'll share several comments from a recent Reddit thread on this milestone

With all the hardship and loss, some are looking on the bright side. Pick said Friday the Putney community came together during the pandemic, and her organization received more money from grants and individuals that has improved the food shelf.
"I think that's the takeaway for me, for sure," Pick said. "When we are needed, the community rises to meet our needs."

Aaron Martin talks about the challenges of keeping his Stowe restaurant Plate open during the pandemic and his disappointment in seeing other restaurants in his community not survive. He started a takeout-only restaurant, Umami, in order to help keep the first one afloat.

Even now, as COVID-19 case numbers fall, he said staffing is hard.

"I've learned that you never know what's going to happen day to day and that it's a habitual adjustment," he said. "We do what we have to do to make it happen every single day."

Broadcast live on Friday, March 11, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

CoronavirusHealthMental Health
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
