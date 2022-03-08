Afghans and their advocates share stories of resettlement in Vermont

Live call-in discussion: More than 100 Afghan men, women and children have relocated to Vermont in the past few months, following the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan last fall. This hour, we hear from Afghans living in Vermont about how the resettlement process is going. We'll also talk to the leaders of local resettlement programs about how they're finding housing, jobs and even food for the new arrivals.

Our guests are:



A taped interview with Tamim, who recently resettled with his wife and children in Bennington after fleeing Afghanistan last year. He fears his parents and brother in Kabul will be targeted by the Taliban.

who recently resettled with his wife and children in Bennington after fleeing Afghanistan last year. He fears his parents and brother in Kabul will be targeted by the Taliban. Joe Wiah, director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council office in Brattleboro, where more than 90 Afghans have relocated.

director of the Ethiopian Community Development Council office in Brattleboro, where more than 90 Afghans have relocated. Amila Merdzanovic , director of the Vermont chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, assisting nearly 150 Afghans resettling in communities across Vermont.

, director of the Vermont chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, assisting nearly 150 Afghans resettling in communities across Vermont. Amin Sahil, an Afghan who resettled in Burlington four years ago and is now volunteering to help new arrivals.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

