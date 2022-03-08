Going with the flow: sugaring season kicks off in Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Maple sugaring season has officially started, and Vermonters are anxious to see if the weather will cooperate to keep the sap flowing. This hour, we talk with maple experts and professional sugarers about how Vermont's maple harvesting has changed over the years, recent supply chain concerns and studies being done to maximize yield.

After canceling many festivities over the past two years because of COVID-19, the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association has announced Maple Open House weekends will resume on March 19-20 and March 26-27. Sugar houses across the state will open their doors to visitors, highlighting the sugar making process and offering samples.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 19, 2022 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

