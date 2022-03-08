© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Going with the flow: sugaring season kicks off in Vermont

Published March 8, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST
Four jars of syrup showcase the grades of maple: golden, amber, dark, and very dark. How are you sugaring this season?

Live call-in discussion: Maple sugaring season has officially started, and Vermonters are anxious to see if the weather will cooperate to keep the sap flowing. This hour, we talk with maple experts and professional sugarers about how Vermont's maple harvesting has changed over the years, recent supply chain concerns and studies being done to maximize yield.

After canceling many festivities over the past two years because of COVID-19, the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association has announced Maple Open House weekends will resume on March 19-20 and March 26-27. Sugar houses across the state will open their doors to visitors, highlighting the sugar making process and offering samples.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 19, 2022 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition MapleMaple SyrupFood & AgricultureThe Vermont EconomyVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer