Why former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate

Published March 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST
U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan stands at a podium outside.
Liam Elder-Connors
/
VPR file
Republican Christina Nolan (seen here in a 2019 photo when she was U.S. attorney for Vermont) will seek the U.S. Senate seat opening with the planned retirement of Sen. Patrick Leahy. This hour, we talk with Nolan about her experience and what her goals would be in Washington.

Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Christina Nolan is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican, seeking the seat set to be vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who announced he would not seek re-election.

Nolan faces Democrat and current U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch as the only other declared candidate in the race for the job.

Nolan told Vermont Edition her platform is based on three goals aimed at helping Vermonters: supporting public safety, tackling the opioid crisis and addressing inflation.

She says Washington should spend to help Vermonters, not hurt them.

"When you start spending too much, you see that the result is inflation, and that hurts Vermonters," she said.

With rising gas and energy costs, along with inflation, she said she supports Congressional action around fuel taxes.

"One thing we could look at doing right now, and one that I would support, is a gas tax holiday, both at the federal and state level. I think that would have the effect of relieving a lot of pressure at the pump."

The federal gas tax is 18.3 cents per gallon. Vermont's is 30 cents per gallon.

Listen to the full interview to hear Nolan discuss issues related to crime, opioids, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and more.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
