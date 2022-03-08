Why former U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate

Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Christina Nolan is running for the U.S. Senate as a Republican, seeking the seat set to be vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who announced he would not seek re-election.

Nolan faces Democrat and current U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch as the only other declared candidate in the race for the job.

Nolan told Vermont Edition her platform is based on three goals aimed at helping Vermonters: supporting public safety, tackling the opioid crisis and addressing inflation.

She says Washington should spend to help Vermonters, not hurt them.

"When you start spending too much, you see that the result is inflation, and that hurts Vermonters," she said.

With rising gas and energy costs, along with inflation, she said she supports Congressional action around fuel taxes.

"One thing we could look at doing right now, and one that I would support, is a gas tax holiday, both at the federal and state level. I think that would have the effect of relieving a lot of pressure at the pump."

The federal gas tax is 18.3 cents per gallon. Vermont's is 30 cents per gallon.

