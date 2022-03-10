© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

For some Vermont parents, racial differences hit close to home

Published March 10, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST
This hour, we talk about transracial adoptions in Vermont.

Live call-in discussion: Parenting is hard, regardless of one's background. But what happens when white Vermonters decide to adopt a Black child, without the lived experience of being Black in a majority white state? This hour, we talk with an adoption specialist about how the thinking behind being "color blind" has changed over the years. We'll hear from a white couple about the implicit and explicit biases they face raising Black children. We'll also hear from a white mother and black daughter who are learning about Blackness and what it means to see and appreciate diversity.

Our guests are:

  • Kate Van Wagner, options coordinator at Lund
  • Jessica and Ben Edgerly Walsh, parents
  • Tese and Maddy Ziminsky, mother and daughter

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
