For some Vermont parents, racial differences hit close to home
Live call-in discussion: Parenting is hard, regardless of one's background. But what happens when white Vermonters decide to adopt a Black child, without the lived experience of being Black in a majority white state? This hour, we talk with an adoption specialist about how the thinking behind being "color blind" has changed over the years. We'll hear from a white couple about the implicit and explicit biases they face raising Black children. We'll also hear from a white mother and black daughter who are learning about Blackness and what it means to see and appreciate diversity.
Our guests are:
- Kate Van Wagner, options coordinator at Lund
- Jessica and Ben Edgerly Walsh, parents
- Tese and Maddy Ziminsky, mother and daughter
Broadcast live on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
