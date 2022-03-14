© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Gas and energy prices are soaring. What can Vermonters do about it?

Published March 14, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT
Prices at a gas pump show high prices for regular gasoline, and high prices for other grades.
Matthew Smith
/
VPR
In Vermont, gas prices rose to an average of $4.29 per gallon this month. The cost for home heating fuels like kerosene and propane have also risen in the past month. This hour, we're looking at what's behind the increases and what Vermonters can do to save money.

Soaring gas prices are hard to ignore, and price spikes are also being felt for heating fuels like propane. The hardest hit Vermonters are those already struggling to pay their bills. This hour, energy experts explain what's causing the spike in gas prices and what Vermonters can do about it, from changing the way we drive to how we heat our homes.

Our guests are:

  • Rebecca Foster, CEO of VEIC, the Winooski-based energy nonprofit that operates Efficiency Vermont and Drive Electric Vermont, among other projects and partnerships
  • Samantha Hurt, program manager for Mileage Smart, which helps qualifying Vermonters into more fuel-efficient vehicles
  • Elizabeth Wilson, an environmental studies professor at Dartmouth College focused on the intersection of energy, society and policy

Mentioned in today's show: Vermont's 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan, the concept of energy burden in Vermont, and programs designed around energy burden and income.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
