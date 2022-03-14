Gas and energy prices are soaring. What can Vermonters do about it?

Soaring gas prices are hard to ignore, and price spikes are also being felt for heating fuels like propane. The hardest hit Vermonters are those already struggling to pay their bills. This hour, energy experts explain what's causing the spike in gas prices and what Vermonters can do about it, from changing the way we drive to how we heat our homes.

Rebecca Foster , CEO of VEIC, the Winooski-based energy nonprofit that operates Efficiency Vermont and Drive Electric Vermont, among other projects and partnerships

Samantha Hurt, program manager for Mileage Smart, which helps qualifying Vermonters into more fuel-efficient vehicles

Elizabeth Wilson, an environmental studies professor at Dartmouth College focused on the intersection of energy, society and policy

Mentioned in today's show: Vermont's 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan, the concept of energy burden in Vermont, and programs designed around energy burden and income.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

