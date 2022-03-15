© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Health update: State eases masking and isolation guidance

Published March 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT
This hour, Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine answers listener questions about COVID-19.

Live call-in discussion: This week, Vermont's statewide COVID-19 guidance makes mask wearing up to individuals' discretion. It's one of several changes to pandemic guidance, as hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. Health officials have asked people to respect others' decision to wear or not wear masks because everyone's health and family situation is different.

Our guest is:

  • Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
