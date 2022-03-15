Health update: State eases masking and isolation guidance

Live call-in discussion: This week, Vermont's statewide COVID-19 guidance makes mask wearing up to individuals' discretion. It's one of several changes to pandemic guidance, as hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. Health officials have asked people to respect others' decision to wear or not wear masks because everyone's health and family situation is different.

Our guest is:



Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

