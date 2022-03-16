Reporter roundtable: What Vt. lawmakers will focus on after 'crossover'
Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers in Montpelier have reached “crossover,” the unofficial deadline for bills to either move forward in the legislative process, or get shelved. This hour, a reporter roundtable looks at the bills that made it through crossover, and the major issues — from education to the environment — that will shape the rest of the legislative session.
Our guests are:
- Lola Duffort, VT Digger's reporter covering state government and elections
- Peter Hirschfeld, VPR's political reporter covering the legislature
- Jim Sabataso, a reporter covering education issues at the The Rutland Herald and The Barre-Montpelier Times-Argus
Broadcast live on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
