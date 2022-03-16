© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Reporter roundtable: What Vt. lawmakers will focus on after 'crossover'

Published March 16, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
A splitscreen of the Statehouse at left in winter and at right in spring
Taylor Dobbs (left), Emily Alfin Johnson (right)
/
VPR File
Lawmakers in Montpelier are focusing on the bills that survived "crossover," a key milestone for most bills to proceed in the legislative process. This hour, a roundtable to reporters discuss what bills and issues will dominate the remainder of lawmakers' time in the State House.

Live call-in discussion: Lawmakers in Montpelier have reached “crossover,” the unofficial deadline for bills to either move forward in the legislative process, or get shelved. This hour, a reporter roundtable looks at the bills that made it through crossover, and the major issues — from education to the environment — that will shape the rest of the legislative session.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
