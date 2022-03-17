© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Is baseball fading as America's pastime?

Published March 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT
A baseball pitcher in a crimson Red Sox uniform faces the camera mid-pitch, with a green and brown baseball field in the background.
Steve Helber
/
Associated Press
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello drills during spring training at Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. This hour, we're talking lockout, rule changes and more on Vermont Edition's annual baseball show.

Live call-in discussion: Spring training is underway after the baseball season was delayed by a week thanks to a lockout by the owners. This hour, Vermont Edition is talking baseball: the fallout from that lockout, what to expect from the coming season, spring training, and some potential rule changes that could speed up the game. And we ask, is the sport fading as America's pastime?

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Friday, March 18, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition SportsBaseballVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith