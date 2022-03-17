Is baseball fading as America's pastime?

Live call-in discussion: Spring training is underway after the baseball season was delayed by a week thanks to a lockout by the owners. This hour, Vermont Edition is talking baseball: the fallout from that lockout, what to expect from the coming season, spring training, and some potential rule changes that could speed up the game. And we ask, is the sport fading as America's pastime?

Our guests are:



Broadcast live on Friday, March 18, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.