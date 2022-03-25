© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

From med students to residents: Larner College of Medicine grads reflect on Match Day

Published March 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
A woman wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic hugs another woman in a crowd of other people.
Andy Duback
/
UVM Larner College of Medicine, courtesy
Malla Keefe, who is pursuing rural family medicine after graduating from the UVM Larner College of Medicine, embraces another doctor from the Class of 2022 at the school's Match Day event.

Every March, medical students anxiously await Match Day, the day the National Resident Matching Program tells them where they will be doing their residency and fellowship training—or where they will spend the next several years of their lives.

A man wearing an olive green jacket looks at the camera while wearing a face mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andy Duback
/
UVM Larner College of Medicine, courtesy
UVM Larner College of Medicine graduate Luke Higgins matched to a radiation oncology residency at the University of Michigan during the March 2022 "match day" event.

Around the country, med students get an email telling them where they've matched. At the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine, many students gather for a big Match Day celebration, where each student, one by one, walks to a podium and opens an envelope to reveal their match.

Vermont Edition co-host Connor Cyrus spoke with two med students: Malla Keefe, who's pursing rural family medicine at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, and Luke Higgins, who matched with a radiation oncology residency at the University of Michigan.

Broadcast on Friday, March 25, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
