From med students to residents: Larner College of Medicine grads reflect on Match Day

Every March, medical students anxiously await Match Day, the day the National Resident Matching Program tells them where they will be doing their residency and fellowship training—or where they will spend the next several years of their lives.

Andy Duback / UVM Larner College of Medicine, courtesy UVM Larner College of Medicine graduate Luke Higgins matched to a radiation oncology residency at the University of Michigan during the March 2022 "match day" event.

Around the country, med students get an email telling them where they've matched. At the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine, many students gather for a big Match Day celebration, where each student, one by one, walks to a podium and opens an envelope to reveal their match.

Vermont Edition co-host Connor Cyrus spoke with two med students: Malla Keefe, who's pursing rural family medicine at the Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, and Luke Higgins, who matched with a radiation oncology residency at the University of Michigan.

Broadcast on Friday, March 25, 2022 at noon.

