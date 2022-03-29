© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Should Vermont curtail coyote hunting?

Published March 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Coyote tracks in snow.
This hour, we discuss how coyote hunting should be regulated in Vermont.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont lawmakers are considering a bill that would lead to more regulation of coyote hunting in the state. Like most hunting bills, it is a divisive issue that has sparked debate between hunters and non-hunters.

A central part of the debate is whether dogs should be used to hunt coyotes. The bill, S.281, would place a moratorium on hunting coyotes with dogs unless in defense of a person or property. During the moratorium, the Fish and Wildlife Board would write rules aimed at reducing conflicts between coyote hunters and landowners. The rules would also support the humane taking of coyotes and ecologically sound wildlife management.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Vermont Fish & WildlifeDepartment of Fish and WildlifeVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer