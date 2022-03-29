Should Vermont curtail coyote hunting?

Live call-in discussion: Vermont lawmakers are considering a bill that would lead to more regulation of coyote hunting in the state. Like most hunting bills, it is a divisive issue that has sparked debate between hunters and non-hunters.

A central part of the debate is whether dogs should be used to hunt coyotes. The bill, S.281, would place a moratorium on hunting coyotes with dogs unless in defense of a person or property. During the moratorium, the Fish and Wildlife Board would write rules aimed at reducing conflicts between coyote hunters and landowners. The rules would also support the humane taking of coyotes and ecologically sound wildlife management.

Our guests are:



Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

