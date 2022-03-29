Why state Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint wants to represent Vermont in the US House

State Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint is one of four women—all Democrats—seeking to represent Vermonters in Washington in the state's only seat in the U.S House. The seat will come open as Rep. Peter Welch runs for U.S. Senate, after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he'll retire and won't seek re-election this fall.

This hour, we talk to Sen. Balint about why she's running for national office and what her priorities would be in D.C. if elected.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

