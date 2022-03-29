© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Why state Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint wants to represent Vermont in the US House

Published March 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
A woman in a gray suit stands on the sidewalk in a small downtown area with Vermont road signs in the background.
State Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint is among the candidates vying for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House.

State Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint is one of four women—all Democrats—seeking to represent Vermonters in Washington in the state's only seat in the U.S House. The seat will come open as Rep. Peter Welch runs for U.S. Senate, after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he'll retire and won't seek re-election this fall.

This hour, we talk to Sen. Balint about why she's running for national office and what her priorities would be in D.C. if elected.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

