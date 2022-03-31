© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Vermont's malls: Why some thrive, some struggle, and others die

Published March 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
The Berlin Mall is working on a revitalization project to better serve the community.
Kyle Martel
/
KSE Partners, LLP
The Berlin Mall implemented The Hub project in 2018 to bring classes, performances and community events into the mall space. This hour, we look at how Vermont malls are doing and some creative ways the buildings are being used or repurposed.

Live call-in discussion: Malls were once a staple of the American landscape, but many malls have struggled since the rise of online shopping. This hour, we look at Vermont's malls and outlets, and why some are thriving, some are struggling, and others have closed completely. And we'll hear how some malls are being used in innovative ways to remain relevant to their communities.

Our guests are:

  • Matt Boulanger, planning director and zoning administrator for the town of Williston
  • John Paul Faignant, a health officer and second constable for the town of Rutland who spent 14 years on the select board during the rise and fall of the Diamond Run Mall
  • Kay Nuissl, special events coordinator for the Berlin Mall who worked on community events at the mall through its The Hub program

Broadcast on Friday, April 1, 2022, at noon.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith