Vermont's malls: Why some thrive, some struggle, and others die

Live call-in discussion: Malls were once a staple of the American landscape, but many malls have struggled since the rise of online shopping. This hour, we look at Vermont's malls and outlets, and why some are thriving, some are struggling, and others have closed completely. And we'll hear how some malls are being used in innovative ways to remain relevant to their communities.

Our guests are:



Matt Boulanger, planning director and zoning administrator for the town of Williston

planning director and zoning administrator for the town of Williston John Paul Faignant , a health officer and second constable for the town of Rutland who spent 14 years on the select board during the rise and fall of the Diamond Run Mall

, a health officer and second constable for the town of Rutland who spent 14 years on the select board during the rise and fall of the Diamond Run Mall Kay Nuissl, special events coordinator for the Berlin Mall who worked on community events at the mall through its The Hub program

Broadcast on Friday, April 1, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.