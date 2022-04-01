'I saw an accurate reflection of me.' Two Black women on witnessing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court. Her nomination is historic: if confirmed, she’ll be the first Black woman to ever sit on the country’s highest court. Two Black Vermont women witnessed her Senate confirmation hearings firsthand.

Saudia LaMont, a transformative justice and racial justice advocate and consultant from Morrisville, and Angela Lawrence, a mother and New American who lives in Dummerston, spoke with Vermont Edition's Connor Cyrus about their experiences in Washington.

A final confirmation vote for Judge Jackson is expected next week.

Broadcast on Friday, April 1, 2022, at noon.

