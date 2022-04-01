© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

'I saw an accurate reflection of me.' Two Black women on witnessing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings

Published April 1, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT
a Black woman in a blue jacket gestures with her hands while speaking into a microphone
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 23. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court. Her nomination is historic: if confirmed, she’ll be the first Black woman to ever sit on the country’s highest court. Two Black Vermont women witnessed her Senate confirmation hearings firsthand.

Saudia LaMont, a transformative justice and racial justice advocate and consultant from Morrisville, and Angela Lawrence, a mother and New American who lives in Dummerston, spoke with Vermont Edition's Connor Cyrus about their experiences in Washington.

A final confirmation vote for Judge Jackson is expected next week.

Broadcast on Friday, April 1, 2022, at noon.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
