Vermont Edition

Why Sianay Clifford wants to represent Vermont in the US House

Published April 4, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
Sianay Clifford is one of four women who have declared themselves as Democratic candidates for Vermont's sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sianay Clifford is one of four Democratic candidates — all women — running for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat will become open this fall as Rep. Peter Welch runs for a seat in the U.S. Senate, after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he'll retire.

This hour, we talk to Clifford about her experience working in the office of Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, her self-described progressive platform and how she views her rivals for the office: state Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and state Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Sianay Clifford Becca Balint Molly Gray Kesha Ram Hinsdale Peter Welch Patrick Leahy
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
