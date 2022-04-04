Why Sianay Clifford wants to represent Vermont in the US House

Sianay Clifford is one of four Democratic candidates — all women — running for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The seat will become open this fall as Rep. Peter Welch runs for a seat in the U.S. Senate, after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced he'll retire.

This hour, we talk to Clifford about her experience working in the office of Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, her self-described progressive platform and how she views her rivals for the office: state Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and state Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

