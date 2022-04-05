© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml on the challenges facing Vermont's prisons

Published April 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
Medication-assisted treatment is one of the most effective ways to combat opioid addiction, but access to MAT in Vermont prisons can be limited.
Instants
/
VPR file
Vermont's six state prisons, roughly 1,300 prisoners and about 1,000 corrections officers are now under the oversight of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml.

Live call-in discussion: The head of Vermont’s Department of Corrections has been on the job roughly half a year. He's facing a worker shortage, questions over prisoner treatment during the pandemic, and a shake-up in leadership at the Newport prison. This hour, DOC Commissioner Nicholas Deml discusses the challenges facing Vermont’s prisons.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition Department of CorrectionsCriminal Justice & Public SafetyVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith