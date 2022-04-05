Seven Days reporter on the human cost of COVID in Vermont's prisons

Vermont's state-run correctional facilities are only now beginning to lift pandemic restrictions that have been in place for the past two years. Vermont Edition host Connor Cyrus spoke with Seven Days reporter Derek Brouwer about his article, “Hard Time: Vermont Hasn’t Lost a Single Prisoner to Covid-19. But at what cost?” that profiles how state prisons have handled the pandemic.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

