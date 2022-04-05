© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Seven Days reporter on the human cost of COVID in Vermont's prisons

Published April 5, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT
A chain-link fence looks out on a cold winter landscape from inside Northwest State Correctional Facility.
Toby Talbot
/
Associated Press File
Northwest State Correctional Facility, shown in this 2008 file photo, is featured in a Seven Days article by Derek Brouwer about the human cost of fighting COVID-19 in Vermont's prisons.

Vermont's state-run correctional facilities are only now beginning to lift pandemic restrictions that have been in place for the past two years. Vermont Edition host Connor Cyrus spoke with Seven Days reporter Derek Brouwer about his article, “Hard Time: Vermont Hasn’t Lost a Single Prisoner to Covid-19. But at what cost?” that profiles how state prisons have handled the pandemic.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Criminal Justice & Public Safety Department of Corrections Prison
