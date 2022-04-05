© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Vermont's new gun control law and the bipartisan compromise behind it

Published April 5, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
Vermont's new gun control law goes into effect in July.

Vermont's new gun control law extends the maximum wait period for a background check from three to seven days and bans firearms from hospitals. It also allows health care providers to notify law enforcement and seek an emergency risk protection order for someone they believe is a threat to themselves or to the public.

Earlier gun legislation that passed the Democratically-controlled state House and Senate would have extended the wait period for a background check to 30 days. After Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed that bill, he and lawmakers worked on a compromise measure. In March, the governor signed the bill into law, and it takes effect in July.

Jared Carter, assistant professor of law at Vermont Law School, explains the new law and how it is a rare example of bipartisan discussions and compromise.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

