Spring bird show: Do you hear what I hear?

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Edition is diving head first into the season with our annual spring bird show. Host Mikaela Lefrak and Bridget Butler, the Bird Diva, will discuss bird calls to listen for, mating season, migration patterns and how climate change may be changing those. The Bird Diva will also talk about "slow birding," which is less list-driven and competitive than traditional bird watching.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

