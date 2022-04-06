© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Spring bird show: Do you hear what I hear?

Published April 6, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT
Common loon on Spectacle Pond in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom.
Holcy/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
A loon spreads its wings on the waters of Spectacle Pond in Island Pond, Vt.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Edition is diving head first into the season with our annual spring bird show. Host Mikaela Lefrak and Bridget Butler, the Bird Diva, will discuss bird calls to listen for, mating season, migration patterns and how climate change may be changing those. The Bird Diva will also talk about "slow birding," which is less list-driven and competitive than traditional bird watching.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition BirdsNatureEnergy & Environment
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
