Vermont Edition

Talking about the end times: how would you ride out the apocalypse in Vermont?

Published April 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Young child in a vintage looking photograph stands in an empty field of overgrown weeds and empty vertical gardens wearing a gas mask. Commentary on a dystopian future
Bad news, the apocalypse has arrived. So, how are you riding it out in Vermont? This hour, we lean into the topic of a recent episode of Brave Little State and talk about the end times from perspectives both serious and less so.

Live call-in discussion: Inspired by a recent episode of Brave Little State, this hour we’re talking to Vermonters about a personal approach to the apocalypse. Is Vermont a good place to ride out the end times? Would you be prepared? And who would be in your survival community?

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Friday, April 8, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Editor's note: Kroka Expeditions is a VPR underwriter

Arts & CultureEnergy & EnvironmentFood & Agriculture
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
