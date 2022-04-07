Talking about the end times: how would you ride out the apocalypse in Vermont?
Live call-in discussion: Inspired by a recent episode of Brave Little State, this hour we’re talking to Vermonters about a personal approach to the apocalypse. Is Vermont a good place to ride out the end times? Would you be prepared? And who would be in your survival community?
Our guests are:
- Marlon Hyde, a VPR news fellow who reported the latest Brave Little State asking "Would Vermont be a good place to ride out an apocalypse?"
- Ezra Fradkin, managing director of Kroka Expeditions, which holds courses and programs on natural resource education, homesteading and related skills
- Randal Smathers, director of the Rutland Free Library and aficionado of post-apocalyptic literature
Broadcast live on Friday, April 8, 2022, at noon.
