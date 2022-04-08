© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Jr. Iron Chef VT winner shares the story of his team's winning dish

Published April 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
jr-iron-chef-vt-20220408.jpg
A team of student chefs from Champlain Valley Union High School won the Crowd Pleaser category for their dish, Everything But the Garden Bed.

Twenty teams of middle and high school students battled it out last Saturday at the annual Jr. Iron Chef VT competition at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, the first such contest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CVU Chefhawks winning dish.jpg
Vermont Afterschool
/
Vermont Afterschool
Jacob Medici, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, and his teammates Alec Blevins, Devon Gamelin, Dylan LeBlanc and Harrison Young-Glatz, won the Crowd Pleaser category for their dish, "Everything But the Garden Bed."

Medici says he practiced cooking for his parents while doing remote schooling during the pandemic.

Host Mikaela Lefrak spoke with him and coach Eleanor Evans Marsh, a family and consumer science teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School, about the competition and the preparations leading up to it.

Broadcast on Friday, April 8, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
