Jr. Iron Chef VT winner shares the story of his team's winning dish

Twenty teams of middle and high school students battled it out last Saturday at the annual Jr. Iron Chef VT competition at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, the first such contest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacob Medici, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, and his teammates Alec Blevins, Devon Gamelin, Dylan LeBlanc and Harrison Young-Glatz, won the Crowd Pleaser category for their dish, "Everything But the Garden Bed."

Medici says he practiced cooking for his parents while doing remote schooling during the pandemic.

Host Mikaela Lefrak spoke with him and coach Eleanor Evans Marsh, a family and consumer science teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School, about the competition and the preparations leading up to it.

Broadcast on Friday, April 8, 2022, at noon.

