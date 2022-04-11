© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

2021 was the deadliest year yet for Vermont opioid overdose deaths. These people saw it firsthand

Published April 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
New research shows racial disparities in opioid overdose rates, with the rate of deaths among Blacks growing faster than other racial and ethnic groups.
Live call-in discussion: Opioid addiction and deaths spiked across the country during the pandemic, including from a record number of Vermonters. In all, the state Department of Health reported 210 Vermonters died from opioid overdose deaths in 2021. This hour, we'll hear from Vermonters who have experienced opioid addiction and who are working with people in recovery.

A graph showing fatal overdoses from fentanyl, heroin and prescription opioids in Vermont from 2010 through 2021.
Vermont Dept. of Health
/
The latest data from the Vermont Dept. of Health for fatal opioid overdoses shows a soaring number of deaths from fentanyl, even as heroin overdoses decline.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
