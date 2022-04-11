2021 was the deadliest year yet for Vermont opioid overdose deaths. These people saw it firsthand

Live call-in discussion: Opioid addiction and deaths spiked across the country during the pandemic, including from a record number of Vermonters. In all, the state Department of Health reported 210 Vermonters died from opioid overdose deaths in 2021. This hour, we'll hear from Vermonters who have experienced opioid addiction and who are working with people in recovery.

Vermont Dept. of Health / The latest data from the Vermont Dept. of Health for fatal opioid overdoses shows a soaring number of deaths from fentanyl, even as heroin overdoses decline.

Our guests are:



Brian Mann , NPR national correspondent covering issues related to addiction and opioids

Tracie Hauck , director of the Turning Point Center in Rutland, a nonprofit that provides peer recovery services to those fighting addiction

Justin Johnston, a recovery coach and center manager at the Turning Point of Windham County

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

