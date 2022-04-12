© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Health update: Dr. Mark Levine addresses Vermont's rising COVID case numbers

Published April 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
a tall man in a grey-brown suit stands at a brown wooden lectern before several microphones, as other men in dark grey suits stand in the background in front of a white wall.
Wilson Ring
/
Associated Press
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, pictured here in a June 2021 file photo, joins Vermont Edition to share the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's daily COVID case numbers have fallen significantly since a peak in January, and many schools and workplaces are rolling back safety restrictions like mask mandates. But now the state is seeing case numbers and hospitalization rates start to creep back up.

This hour, we speak with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine for the latest on the pandemic. We'll also address some important questions from Tuesday's conversation on fatal opioid overdoses.

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, April 13, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineHealth & ScienceMark LevineVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith