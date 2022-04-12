Health update: Dr. Mark Levine addresses Vermont's rising COVID case numbers

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's daily COVID case numbers have fallen significantly since a peak in January, and many schools and workplaces are rolling back safety restrictions like mask mandates. But now the state is seeing case numbers and hospitalization rates start to creep back up.

This hour, we speak with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine for the latest on the pandemic. We'll also address some important questions from Tuesday's conversation on fatal opioid overdoses.

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, April 13, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

