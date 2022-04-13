© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Live at noon: Gov. Phil Scott on vetoes, housing and pressing issues in Montpelier

Published April 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
A man in a dark suit and red tie stands at a wooden lectern with the Vermont state seal at the front
Glenn Russell
/
Associated Press
This hour, Gov. Phil Scott talks with host Connor Cyrus and answers questions about the challenges facing Vermont.

Live call-in discussion: The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted every part of our lives, and Gov. Phil Scott has led the state throughout the crisis. But Vermont still faces major challenges around housing, pensions reform, climate change initiatives, opioids and more. Many have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

This hour, Gov. Scott joins Vermont Edition to discuss the many issues facing the state.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, April 14, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Phil ScottGovernment & PoliticsVermont LegislatureVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith