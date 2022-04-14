© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

A Ukrainian student at Middlebury College on staying connected to home during the war

Published April 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT
A young man in a black jacket holding a white coffee cup stands in front of Middlebury College's chapel.
Courtesy of Rostyk Yarovyk
/
Rostyk Yarovyk is a first-year student at Middlebury College.

As the war in Ukraine rages on, young Ukrainians studying in the United States are trying to maintain contact with their families and educate Americans about the war in their homeland. They're also trying to remain focused on their academics.

When the war began in late February, Vermont Edition spoke to Ukrainian students at Dartmouth and Middlebury colleges. This hour, another Middlebury student, Rostyk Yarovyk, shares what the past six weeks have been like for him.

A first-year student, Yarovyk shares stories of his family's experiences in Lviv, the Middlebury class that helps him feel grounded, and the Ukrainian foods he misses most.

Broadcast at noon on Thursday, April 14; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Vermont EditionUkraineMiddlebury CollegeGovernment & Politics
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith