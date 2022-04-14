A Ukrainian student at Middlebury College on staying connected to home during the war

As the war in Ukraine rages on, young Ukrainians studying in the United States are trying to maintain contact with their families and educate Americans about the war in their homeland. They're also trying to remain focused on their academics.

When the war began in late February, Vermont Edition spoke to Ukrainian students at Dartmouth and Middlebury colleges. This hour, another Middlebury student, Rostyk Yarovyk, shares what the past six weeks have been like for him.

A first-year student, Yarovyk shares stories of his family's experiences in Lviv, the Middlebury class that helps him feel grounded, and the Ukrainian foods he misses most.

Broadcast at noon on Thursday, April 14; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

