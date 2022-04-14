© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Bus stop? What potential GMT cutbacks could mean for Vermont public transit

Published April 14, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT
two large blue busses parked with the windshield facing the camera
GMT, courtesy
/
Green Mountain Transit says budget challenges and rising fuel costs could lead to cutbacks in services.

Live call-in discussion: Green Mountain Transit is potentially cutting services and discontinuing some routes due to budget challenges and rising fuel costs. This hour, we'll speak to GMT officials about their finances, expectations for services and what’s being done to make sure Vermonters have access to public transportation.

Our guests are:

  • Jon Moore, GMT general manager
  • Jamie Smith, GMT director of marketing and planning

Also this hour, the director of the Pride Center of Vermont's anti-violence program discusses the recent killing of Vermont trans woman, and ongoing efforts to keep trans people in Vermont safe from harm.
Broadcast live on Friday, April 15, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition Transportation
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
Matthew F. Smith