Bus stop? What potential GMT cutbacks could mean for Vermont public transit

Live call-in discussion: Green Mountain Transit is potentially cutting services and discontinuing some routes due to budget challenges and rising fuel costs. This hour, we'll speak to GMT officials about their finances, expectations for services and what’s being done to make sure Vermonters have access to public transportation.

Jon Moore , GMT general manager

Jamie Smith, GMT director of marketing and planning

Also this hour, the director of the Pride Center of Vermont's anti-violence program discusses the recent killing of Vermont trans woman, and ongoing efforts to keep trans people in Vermont safe from harm.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 15, 2022, at noon.

