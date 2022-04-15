A Pride Center leader on supporting Vermont’s trans community

After the murder of Fern Feather, a transgender woman from the Northeast Kingdom, we speak with the director of an LGBTQ anti-violence program about how to be an ally to Vermont's trans community.

Fern Feather was a 29-year-old woman from Albany, Vermont. Authorities have charged a man with murdering Feather in Morristown earlier this week.

News of Feather’s death came just days after leaders of the Vermont Republican Party spread anti-trans sentiments in a newsletter and Twitter. And in states across the country, Republican leaders are pushing a wave of anti-trans legislation.

Kim Jordan, the director of the Safe Space Anti-Violence Program at the Pride Center of Vermont, a community center that advocates for the health and safety of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Vermonters, joins the show.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 15, 2022, at noon.

