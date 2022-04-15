© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

A Pride Center leader on supporting Vermont’s trans community

Published April 15, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
As transgender and non-binary communities across the country see increased visibility, they also face ongoing challenges and risks. Above, a transgender flag pin amid rainbow LGBTQ pins and others signaling a person's preferred pronouns.
Matthew Smith
/
VPR file
We talk with the anti-violence program director at the Pride Center of Vermont about attacks on trans individuals and recent anti-trans rhetoric in Vermont and beyond.

After the murder of Fern Feather, a transgender woman from the Northeast Kingdom, we speak with the director of an LGBTQ anti-violence program about how to be an ally to Vermont's trans community.

Fern Feather was a 29-year-old woman from Albany, Vermont. Authorities have charged a man with murdering Feather in Morristown earlier this week.

News of Feather’s death came just days after leaders of the Vermont Republican Party spread anti-trans sentiments in a newsletter and Twitter. And in states across the country, Republican leaders are pushing a wave of anti-trans legislation.

Kim Jordan, the director of the Safe Space Anti-Violence Program at the Pride Center of Vermont, a community center that advocates for the health and safety of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Vermonters, joins the show.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 15, 2022, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition LGBTQRace & IdentityVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith