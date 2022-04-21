© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Made Here Film Festival celebrates movies from New England and Québec

Published April 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
A blond girl with mud on her hands stands in front of a blue sky and muddy field.
A still from "The Noise of Engines" ("Le Bruit des Moteurs"), is one of the winners of the film festival's Penny Cluse Award for Best Fiction.

The Made Here Film Festival celebrates films made by filmmakers from Northern New England and Québec. For the first time, Vermont PBS and the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) will present the screenings in person, along with talks by many of the filmmakers. VTIFF's executive director, Orly Yadin, joins Vermont Edition to discuss some of films involved in this year's festival and how to watch them in person or online.

Broadcast on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with Mikaela Lefrak on Twitter @MikaelaLefrak.

Vermont Edition Vermont International Film FestivalArt & CultureQuebecNew England
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'.
Matthew F. Smith
Matthew F. Smith joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
