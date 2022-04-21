Made Here Film Festival celebrates movies from New England and Québec

The Made Here Film Festival celebrates films made by filmmakers from Northern New England and Québec. For the first time, Vermont PBS and the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) will present the screenings in person, along with talks by many of the filmmakers. VTIFF's executive director, Orly Yadin, joins Vermont Edition to discuss some of films involved in this year's festival and how to watch them in person or online.

Broadcast on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.