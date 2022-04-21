© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Montpelier author Jennifer McMahon on her new horror novel

Published April 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Mikaela Lefrak
/
"The Children on the Hill" explores the concept of monsters, both mythical and real.

There is a unique art to writing a truly spooky book, and the New York Times bestselling author Jennifer McMahon is a master of the form. McMahon, who is based in Montpelier, has written 11 novels set in Vermont. Her novel, The Children on the Hill, will be published by Simon & Schuster this month.

McMahon speaks to Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak about her favorite scary movies, her love of Vermont-based horror writer Shirley Jackson, and how she maps out the twists and turns in her books.

Broadcast on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with Mikaela Lefrak on Twitter @MikaelaLefrak.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
