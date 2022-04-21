Spring gardening show: Time to replace your snow shovel with your hoe

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters are hoping this week's snowfall was the last of the season and that it is finally Spring. That means it's time to start thinking about your garden.

Host Connor Cyrus will be joined by gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi, who will answer your spring gardening questions. Are you planting a raised bed for the first time, or trying your hand at tomatoes again? Nardozzi will answer questions ranging from how to plant asparagus to what to do with extremely wet soil. Tune in to hear his tips and tricks for a successful 2022 gardening season.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 22, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.