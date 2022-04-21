© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Spring gardening show: Time to replace your snow shovel with your hoe

Published April 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Garden-rows-vpr-bodette-20160701.JPG
Melody Bodette
/
VPR

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters are hoping this week's snowfall was the last of the season and that it is finally Spring. That means it's time to start thinking about your garden.

Host Connor Cyrus will be joined by gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi, who will answer your spring gardening questions. Are you planting a raised bed for the first time, or trying your hand at tomatoes again? Nardozzi will answer questions ranging from how to plant asparagus to what to do with extremely wet soil. Tune in to hear his tips and tricks for a successful 2022 gardening season.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 22, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition GardeningEnviromentFarm to PlateVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
