Thousands of Etsy sellers went on strike. These Vermont makers might leave the site

Last week, thousands of small business owners went on strike to protest Etsy, a creator-focused e-commerce site. The artists and crafts people who sell goods on Etsy said they were upset with fee increases and other new policies.

Host Connor Cyrus checks in with some Vermont Etsy sellers to hear what the strike meant for them, and what they have planned for their businesses going forward.

Our guests:



Tammy White , owner, Wing and a Prayer Farm in Shaftsbury, Vermont

Kathy Johnston, owner, Mill Brook Mercantile in Sunderland, Vermont

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

