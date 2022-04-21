© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Vermont Edition

Thousands of Etsy sellers went on strike. These Vermont makers might leave the site

Published April 21, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT
a screenshot of an Etsy site for wing and a prayer farm, with an image of many colors of fiber
Screenshot
/
Etsy
Tammy White, owner of Wing and a Prayer Farm in Shaftsbury, says she is considering leaving the Etsy marketplace because of increased fees.

Last week, thousands of small business owners went on strike to protest Etsy, a creator-focused e-commerce site. The artists and crafts people who sell goods on Etsy said they were upset with fee increases and other new policies.

Host Connor Cyrus checks in with some Vermont Etsy sellers to hear what the strike meant for them, and what they have planned for their businesses going forward.

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
