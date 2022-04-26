Dartmouth health researcher on centering equity at this stage in the pandemic

Live call-in discussion: COVID precautions continue to be relaxed in Vermont and across the country, but case rates and hospitalizations are rising. And health policy experts say those increases are hitting older and BIPOC Americans at disproportionate rates.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but public health challenges that resist easy answers or solutions we have in hand are still public, not private, health challenges. — Anne Sosin (@asosin) April 24, 2022

This hour, we talk with Anne Sosin, a public health practitioner and researcher at Dartmouth College who’s led research on COVID-19 and rural health equity in northern New England, about health equity at this stage in the pandemic and in the months ahead.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 27, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

