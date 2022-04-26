© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

Dartmouth health researcher on centering equity at this stage in the pandemic

Published April 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT
A COVID-19 health clinic in Berlin has a sign directing people where to go.
Lisa Rathke
/
Associated Press
The number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in fully vaccinated people are spiking, even as mask mandates in the state and around the country are withdrawn.

Live call-in discussion: COVID precautions continue to be relaxed in Vermont and across the country, but case rates and hospitalizations are rising. And health policy experts say those increases are hitting older and BIPOC Americans at disproportionate rates.

This hour, we talk with Anne Sosin, a public health practitioner and researcher at Dartmouth College who’s led research on COVID-19 and rural health equity in northern New England, about health equity at this stage in the pandemic and in the months ahead.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 27, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Vermont Edition CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineHealth & ScienceVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
