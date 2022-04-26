Why Brattleboro activist Isaac Evans-Frantz wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate

Brattleboro activist Isaac Evans-Frantz has joined the race for U.S. Senate as a Democrat, one of several candidates vying to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who announced he would not seek re-election.

Evans-Frantz will face current U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch, and Warren physician Niki Thran, in the state's August Democratic primary. The general election will be held in November.

Evans-Frantz joins Vermont Edition to talk about his platform and why he's seeking elected office.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 27, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

