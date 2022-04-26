© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Why Brattleboro activist Isaac Evans-Frantz wants to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate

Published April 26, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
A man in a grey suit jacket and blue shirt stands before an autumnal background.
Isaac for Vermont campaign, courtesy
/
Brattleboro activist Isaac Evans-Frantz is running in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by longtime Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Brattleboro activist Isaac Evans-Frantz has joined the race for U.S. Senate as a Democrat, one of several candidates vying to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who announced he would not seek re-election.

Evans-Frantz will face current U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch, and Warren physician Niki Thran, in the state's August Democratic primary. The general election will be held in November.

Evans-Frantz joins Vermont Edition to talk about his platform and why he's seeking elected office.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 27, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Government & PoliticsPeter WelchPatrick LeahyVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith