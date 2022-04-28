Trans Vermonters reflect on recent anti-trans laws, rhetoric and violence
Live call-in discussion: New laws, rhetoric and violence targeting transgender people have been making headlines across the country. In recent weeks, Vermonters have witnessed the killing of a trans woman, vandalism at a leading LGBTQ organization, and Vermont politicians making anti-trans statements. This hour, we're speakers with members of Vermont’s trans community about their experiences and reactions to the news.
Our guests are:
- Kell Arbor, the director of the health and wellness program at the Pride Center of Vermont in Burlington
- Elliott Buelter, a clinical social worker and therapist in private practice focused on gender-affirming care and LGBTQ issues
Broadcast live on Friday, April 29, at noon.
