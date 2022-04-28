© 2022 Vermont Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
VPR Header
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
vpr-vermont-edition.jpg
Vermont Edition

Vermont’s child care shortage affects more than parents and providers. The economy takes a hit too.

Published April 28, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT
classroom of a daycare center
ChiccoDodiFC/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, Vermont Edition tackles the state's child care shortage and its ramifications.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's child care system is broken. Waitlists at child care centers across the state are months or years long. Once a spot opens up, many families find the price tag can be prohibitively expensive. And many child care providers are struggling to keep their doors open amid labor shortages and COVID-19 infections. This hour, we're looking at Vermont's child care crisis and how it affects local businesses.

The problem has wide-reaching ramifications. Many Vermont employers have a hard time recruiting and retaining employees who can’t find steady child care. Attendance and child care disruptions for working parents cost Vermont employers millions of dollars per year. Ultimately, that hurts the state's workforce and economy at a time when the government is trying to lure more workers to the state.

Our guests are:

  • Sam Hooper, owner of Vermont Glove in Randolph
  • Aly Richards, chief executive officer of Let’s Grow Kids

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 28, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition EducationKids & ParentingThe Vermont EconomyVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer